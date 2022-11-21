When is Survivor Series WarGames?

The WWE will descend upon Beantown this weekend with Survivor Series WarGames coming live from the TD Garden in Boston. The show will take place on Saturday, November 26 at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

As the name suggests, this year’s Survivor Series will have a different feel as it will be headlined by two WarGames matches. An old WCW gimmick that was resurrected in NXT for the last few years, the classic match concept will make its debut on WWE’s main roster as competitors will step into two rings surrounded by a giant steel cage.

Two WarGames matches will take place at Survivor Series, one for the men and one for the women. The men’s match will feature the Bloodline taking on the team of the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. For the women, Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley will battle Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a partner to be determined later.

Survivor Series info

Date: Saturday, November 26th

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Streaming service: Peacock