Where is Survivor Series WarGames being held?

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 will take place on Saturday, November 26, live from the TD Garden in Boston.

Boston has always been a WWE stronghold going back several decades and this will mark the 14th pay-per-view the company has held in Beantown. The last one to take place was Clash of Champions in December of 2017. The TD Garden in particular is one of the rare venues to have hosted all four of WWE’s “Big 4” pay-per-view over the years, hosting two Survivor Series, two Royal Rumble’s, a SummerSlam, and the historic Wrestlemania 14 in March of 1998.

As the name suggests, this year’s Survivor Series will have a different feel as it will be headlined by two WarGames matches. An old WCW gimmick that was resurrected in NXT for the last few years, the classic match concept will make its debut on WWE’s main roster as competitors will step into two rings surrounded by a giant steel cage.

Two WarGames matches will take place at Survivor Series, one for the men and one for the women. The men’s match will feature the Bloodline taking on the team of the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. For the women, Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley will battle Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a partner to be determined later.