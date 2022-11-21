Ecuadorian fans chanted ‘We want beer!’ during World Cup opener

The 2022 World Cup is officially underway with Ecuador beating host nation Qatar 2-0 in the Sunday opener. Ecuadorian fans in attendance were excited to watch their team, but they were also ready to express their displeasure around a policy change at the tournament.

Earlier in the week, FIFA announced that beer would not be sold at the stadiums where matches were taking place. Fans could still drink beer at the FIFA Fan Festival and in other areas away from the stadiums, but there would be no alcohol available for purchase inside the stadium.

During their win over Qatar, the Ecuadorian fans chanted “queremos cerveza!”, which translates to “we want beer!”

Ecuador fans singing QUEREMOS CERVEZA needs to be named as the new original song for the World Cup pic.twitter.com/Y7LAnGIi6r — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) November 20, 2022

It’s safe to say this is not the last we’ll hear fans complaining about beer being banned inside stadiums. It’s also safe to say that there will be alcohol in the stadiums, even if it’s not allowed. It’s risky considering the potential punishments, but this would not be the first time someone has made an unnecessary risk around sports. We’ll see who comes up with the most unique chant demanding beer.