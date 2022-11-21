What Week 11 performance means for Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds

The Philadelphia Eagles were slow out the gate on Sunday, but eventually emerged victorious in a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11. Quarterback Jalen Hurts put forth a solid effort but it was not enough to give his MVP odds a bump.

Hurts went 18-25 through the air for 190 yards and a touchdown in the win. He also led the team in rushing for 86 yards and a touchdown on the ground. That rushing touchdown came with 1:20 remaining in the contest, allowing for Jake Elliott to boot the go-ahead extra point that led to the Eagles taking the game. It’s these types of clutch performances that will go a long way towards Hurts’ case for the MVP award at the end of the season. He entered Week 11 with the third-highest odds to win at +500 on DraftKings Sportsbook. He comes out of the week still in third, but with +550 odds.

Hurts and the 9-1 Eagles will get a chance to shine in prime time next week when hosting the Green Bay Packers in a Sunday night showdown.