What Week 11 performance means for Lamar Jackson’s MVP odds

The Baltimore Ravens were mostly in a dogfight with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but did just enough to come away with a 13-3 victory in Week 11. Quarterback Lamar Jackson overcame some early struggles to get the job done, but it did not help his case to take home a second MVP award at the end of the season.

Jackson’s day wasn’t eye popping on the stat sheet as he went 24-33 through the air for 209 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in the win. On the ground, he took 11 carries for 31 yards and a touchdown, one that he punched in late in the fourth quarter. Again, not pretty, but he got the job done.

Jackson entered Week 11 with the fifth-highest odds to win MVP on DraftKings Sportsbook at +1200 and his odds now sit at +3000 heading into Week 12. He had the fifth best odds heading into Sunday, but Joe Burrow has moved ahead of him in the race.

Jackson and the Ravens will hit the road next Sunday afternoon when facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.