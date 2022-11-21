What Week 11 performance means for Josh Allen’s MVP odds

The Buffalo Bills got back on track in Week 11, but quarterback Josh Allen was not able to improve his MVP chances in spite of the win. His MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook have moved from +550 to +700 after Sunday’s win, leaving him behind Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jalen Hurts.

After all of the snowstorm drama, the Bills ended up on top in Detroit over the Cleveland Browns. Allen was 18-for-27 for 197 yards and a touchdown, spreading the ball out to Dawson Knox, Stefon Diggs, and Gabe Davis throughout the 31-23 victory.

Allen has been dealing with an elbow injury, but he came back after getting some tough breaks in an overtime loss to the Vikings last week. He passed for over 300 yards in that game, but also turned the ball over at several key moments.

This season, Allen has completed 64.5% of his passes for 2,930 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has rushed for an additional four TDs and turned over 10 interceptions, six of which occurred in the Bills’ last four games.

Buffalo faces the Detroit Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day this week. They enter as 10-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.