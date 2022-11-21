What Week 11 performance means for Patrick Mahomes’ MVP odds

The Kansas City Chiefs got a massive comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football and it was thanks to more magic from Patrick Mahomes. The QB had another magical performance to all but lock up the AFC West for the Chiefs.

SNF was a back-and-forth affair between the Chiefs and Chargers. LA led most of the game as KC could not seem to quite get on track. The Chiefs took a lead at the start of the fourth quarter and seemed ready to lock it up after a Keenan Allen fumble. However, a Jerick McKinnon fumble set the Chargers up one more time and Justin Herbert found Joshua Palmer for a go-ahead score with 1:46 left in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for LA, that was too much time for Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Chiefs benefited from a keep defensive holding call, but Mahomes also completed two passes for 31 yards and scrambled twice for 19 yards to set up an eventual 17-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

Mahomes entered the game as the MVP favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +115 odds. He comes out of the weekend with -150 odds and is a heavy favorite to win the award. Tua Tagovailoa is currently second with +500 odds.