Denmark vs. Tunisia picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Denmark and Tunisia face off on Tuesday, November 22 as Group D play begins. Denmark come in after going unbeaten in qualifying and look to beat reigning World Cup champions France later on in the group stage. This Tunisia defense will be no walk in the park, though the Danes enter as heavy favorites.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Denmark v. Tunisia

Date: Tuesday, November 22

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Denmark: -165

Draw: +280

Tunisia: +550

Moneyline pick: Denmark -165

With a lineup that includes Premier League stars Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joachim Andersen, the Danes bring one of the top rosters this year to the World Cup. They have a genuine shot at coming out on top of this group over France with a veteran crew and they should be able to end up on top in this match against Tunisia, though it may be closer than some expect. Take the veteran Denmark squad to start their campaign in Qatar with a win.