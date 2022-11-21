 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Denmark vs. Tunisia picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Denmark vs. Tunisia in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By DKNation Staff
Denmark vs France - UEFA Nations League
Christian Eriksen of Denmark in action during the UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and France at Parken on September 25, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Denmark and Tunisia face off on Tuesday, November 22 as Group D play begins. Denmark come in after going unbeaten in qualifying and look to beat reigning World Cup champions France later on in the group stage. This Tunisia defense will be no walk in the park, though the Danes enter as heavy favorites.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Denmark v. Tunisia

Date: Tuesday, November 22
Time: 8 a.m. ET
TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Denmark: -165
Draw: +280
Tunisia: +550

Moneyline pick: Denmark -165

With a lineup that includes Premier League stars Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joachim Andersen, the Danes bring one of the top rosters this year to the World Cup. They have a genuine shot at coming out on top of this group over France with a veteran crew and they should be able to end up on top in this match against Tunisia, though it may be closer than some expect. Take the veteran Denmark squad to start their campaign in Qatar with a win.

