How to watch Denmark vs. Tunisia in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Denmark and Tunisia face off to start Group D play on Tuesday, November 22 at 8 a.m. ET. Denmark come in as a favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with -165 odds on the moneyline to Tunisia’s +550. The odds for a draw are set at +280.

Denmark went undefeated in World Cup qualifying, but the player to watch will be Tunisia’s 19-year-old Hannibal Mejbri, who made his senior debut with Manchester United just last year.

Denmark vs. Tunisia

Date: Tuesday, November 22

Start time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.