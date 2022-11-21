 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Denmark vs. Tunisia in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Denmark and Tunisia face off on Tuesday, November 22. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
FBL-WC-2022-PRESSER-DEN Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images

Denmark and Tunisia face off to start Group D play on Tuesday, November 22 at 8 a.m. ET. Denmark come in as a favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with -165 odds on the moneyline to Tunisia’s +550. The odds for a draw are set at +280.

Denmark went undefeated in World Cup qualifying, but the player to watch will be Tunisia’s 19-year-old Hannibal Mejbri, who made his senior debut with Manchester United just last year.

Denmark vs. Tunisia

Date: Tuesday, November 22
Start time: 8 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

