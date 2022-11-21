Pick against the spread for Georgia Tech-Utah on November 21

The Georgia Tech Yellowjackets and Utah Utes begin their quests for the Fort Myers Tip-Off title in Florida Monday with Utah looking to knock Georgia Tech from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Georgia Tech Yellowjackets vs. Utah Utes (-4.5, 132)

Georgia Tech has been far from prolific on offense in their three wins, ranking 288th in points scored on a per possession basis against Division I competition and are turning the ball over nearly 1.9 times per each assist on the road this season.

The Yellowjackets also have just one player talker than 6-foot-8 that is averaging more than three minutes per game, which will make it difficult to defend 7-foot-0 versatile big man Branden Carlson.

Carlson is averaging 17 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks per game while being a threat to shoot from 3-point range and also controls the paint with the Utes 13th in the country in opponent field goal shooting percentage.

Utah also has one of their main cogs back in 6-foot-6 Marco Anthony, who made his season-debut in the team’s last game against San Houston State last season he averaged 9.1 points and seven rebounds per game on 35.3% 3-point shooting.

Georgia Tech enters the tournament allowing Division I opponents to get an offensive rebound on 32.9% of their missed shots and with facing the biggest lineup in terms of length to-date this season, Georgia Tech will suffer their first loss if the season on Monday:

The Play: Utah -4.5

