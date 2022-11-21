Paul George, Zion Williamson, Klay Thompson headline NBA injury report for Monday, November 21

We’ve got eight games on Monday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at Monday’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 21

Kevin Love (thumb) - questionable

Love was upgraded to questionable Sunday before being ruled out and the team is classifying this as a day-to-day injury. If Love sits, that means more minutes for Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt.

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) - questionable

Carter Jr. sat the second game of a back-to-back Saturday, so he should be good to go Monday. If he doesn’t play, Mo Bamba will have a bigger role on the interior for Orlando.

Marcus Smart (ankle) - available

After missing a few games, Smart is back on the floor for Boston. This likely pushes Payton Pritchard out of the rotation and cuts into Derrick White’s bench minutes.

Damian Lillard (calf) - OUT, expected to miss 1-2 weeks

Lillard aggravated his calf injury Saturday and the team is going to be more cautious this time around. Anfernee Simons will be the lead point guard and Shaedon Sharpe might also get some extended run with Lillard out.

Tyler Herro (ankle) - OUT

Bam Adebayo (knee) - TBD

Jimmy Butler (knee) - OUT

Gabe Vincent (knee) - TBD

Duncan Robinson (ankle) - TBD

The injury problems in Miami continue. It’s hard to tell what this rotation will look like, so we’ll wait for the full report to come out before offering more advice.

Klay Thompson (injury management) - TBD

If Steve Kerr’s words from earlier this season are true, Thompson will sit this part of the back-to-back set. Jordan Poole and Moses Moody would be in for more minutes if this happens.

Zion Williamson (foot) - probable

After missing three games, Williamson is set to return for the Pelicans. This will take away from CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram in terms of shots.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Mike Conley (knee) - OUT, expected to miss two weeks

Conley avoided a serious injury but the Jazz are going to be without him for some time. Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson will take on bigger roles as Utah tries to keep its hot start going.

Paul George (knee) - questionable

George suffered this injury Saturday and left the game but said afterwards he expects to play Monday. The Clippers finally have both their stars back, so they might not want to chance things with George. If he sits, Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum will see more run.