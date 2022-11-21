Breaking down NFL MVP race, odds after Week 11

The NFL wraps up Week 11 with a Monday Night Football game between the 49ers and Cardinals in Mexico City. In the meantime, Sunday Night Football might have put Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in complete control of the NFL MVP race.

DraftKings Sportsbook has updated MVP odds and Mahomes is now a -150 favorite to win the award following a last-second comeback win against the Chargers. Mahomes drove the Chiefs down the field in the final two minutes and found Travis Kelce for a game-winning touchdown with 31 seconds left.

It’s Mahomes and then everybody else at this point in the MVP race. Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson both made key plays to get their teams big wins this week, but both saw their MVP odds slip. If the Eagles were still undefeated, Hurts might still have a shot at the award, but barring Mahomes and the Chiefs collapsing, it’s hard to see anybody else winning the award.

Tua Tagovailoa was on a bye this week, but his impressive play with the Dolphins has him still in second place in the MVP race. It might not be enough with the way Mahomes is playing, but it’s likely enough to get the Dolphins into the playoffs and a shot at Mahomes for the more important postseason hardware.

Here’s a look at the complete NFL MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook coming out of Week 11.

NFL MVP odds 2022: Week 12