Iran goalkeeper suffers head injury, replaced after colliding with defender vs. England

The 2022 World Cup is off to a rough start on Monday morning. England and Iran are facing off and Iran has had to replace their goalkeeper due to an early injury. Alireza Beiranvand collided with a defender at the 7:36 mark. He briefly attempted to play on with a bleeding nose, but he went down again and it was clear he had a head injury. The stretcher eventually came out and he was taken off the field just after the 18 minute mark.

Hossein Hosseini has replaced him in goal. This is Hosseini’s first World Cup appearance. He was part of the preliminary squad for the team’s 2018 World Cup appearance in Russia but did not make the final 23. He currently plays Esteghlal F.C. in the Persian Gulf Pro League, which is Iran’s top league.

UPDATE: England has scored three first half goals to take a 3-0 lead late into first half stoppage time.

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand gets some love from his teammates before being taken off the field ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p8bFSME7o8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 21, 2022