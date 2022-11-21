NBA MVP odds tracker: Jayson Tatum surging during Celtics’ winning streak

The MVP race is constantly evolving during the early part of the 2022-23 NBA season, with movement across the board as teams rise and fall in the standings. That’s no different entering this week. One superstar is riding a nine-game winning streak to improved odds, while another has reclaimed his spot atop the odds table. Here’s a look at the latest odds to win the league’s top individual honor at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA MVP odds 2022-23

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is averaging 30.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game during the team’s current winning run. The Celtics are 13-3 atop the East standings and don’t look like slowing down any time soon. Even with injuries in the rotation, Tatum has stepped up and carried his team. He’s now listed at +350 to win the honor after entering last week at +475.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has reclaimed his spot as the odds-on favorite, which is where he started at the beginning of the season. After briefly ceding the top spot to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Doncic has taken a slight lead after two masterful performances against the Nuggets over the weekend. He is averaging 33.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game this season.

Joel Embiid is a potential candidate who could make a leap over the coming weeks. The 76ers are without Tyrese Maxey for at least three weeks and James Harden still has a few weeks left before he comes back. That means Embiid will have to take his play to a new level to maintain Philadelphia’s standing. +1000 on the big man right now might be the best value of this young season. Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic has been sidelined due to health and safety protocols but even he’s a potential value bet at +3000.