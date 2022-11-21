Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams to return to practice Monday in Week 12

The Detroit Lions have won three games in a row. They will take a 4-6 record and second place standing in the NFC North into their Thanksgiving matchup with the Buffalo Bills this week. The Lions' offense has scored exactly 31 points in back-to-back games and is expected to get an added spark to their wide receiver corps soon. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams will return to practice on Monday in Week 12.

Jameson Williams will return to practice today. pic.twitter.com/o8iwxY5dbe — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 21, 2022

Williams was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft despite a torn ACL in January of this year. He was known for being a speedster and a deep threat for Alabama in college, so we will see how quickly he can get his speed back since his recovery. In his final year in college, he played in 15 games and caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. When looking at the Detroit wide receiver depth chart, Amon-Ra St. Brown will likely remain atop it, but Williams could easily see himself slotting in as the WR2 ahead of DJ Chark for the rest of the season.