2022 Maui Invitational: Bracket, live stream, start times, TV schedule, channel, teams

The biggest prize of the early-season college basketball slate is the 2022 Maui Invitational, which moves back to the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawai’i after being relocated to Las Vegas last year due to COVID-19. Plenty of incoming NCAA Tournament teams are a part of the eight-team field, and the finally air conditioned gym returns as the holiday home of hoops once again

The No. 21 Texas Tech Red Raiders take on No. 10 Creighton Bluejays in the lid lifter, with both teams undefeated so far. TTU’s Kevin Obanor is still in college, and had 15 points and eight rebounds in their win over Louisiana Tech last Monday. Creighton brings in both a Top 30 offense and defense via KenPom, and has only allowed 11 free throws per 100 field goal attempts so far, the best rate in the country during their 4-0 start.

In the night cap, the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats will face the Cincinnati Bearcats, as U of A returns two stars from last year’s Pac-12 Champions in Kerr Kriisa and Azuolas Tubelis. While Bennedict Mathurin is already in the NBA, these two should provide plenty of firepower for the team with the fastest pace in all of college basketball so far this season (77.5 possessions per game).

UC lost at Northern Kentucky 64-51 on Wednesday, and fifth year senior David DeJulius is another one of those “how’s he still in college” players that will be asked to guide a younger team.

This is a single-elimination tournament, and losing teams will continue to play each other via consolation brackets for third-to-eighth place.

How to watch

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

Live online stream: WatchESPN

Bracket, schedule, results

Quarterfinals: Monday, November 21

Game 1: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Creighton Bluejays, 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Game 2: Louisville Cardinals vs. Arkansas Razorbacks, 5:00 p.m. ESPN2

Game 3: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. San Diego State Aztecs, 9:00 p.m. ESPN2

Game 4: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Arizona Wildcats, 11:30 p.m. ESPN2

Semifinals: Tuesday, November 22

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser 5:00 p.m. ESPN2

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner 8:00 p.m. ESPN

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winer 10:30 p.m. ESPN

Finals: Wednesday, November 23

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Game 10 (Championship): Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner 5:00 p.m. ESPN

Game 11: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Game 12: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser 10:00 p.m. ESP2

All times ET