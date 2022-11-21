Joel Embiid to miss at least two games with foot injury

The Philadelphia 76ers cannot beat the injury bug at the moment and big man Joel Embiid is the latest to deal with a setback. The center is expected to miss at least two games with a foot injury, adding to Philadelphia’s problems in the immediate term.

Joel Embiid injury updates

Embiid has already missed time this season with an illness and knee injury but this latest setback comes at a poor time. Tyrese Maxey and James Harden are both out for at least the next two weeks, and Tobias Harris is also dealing with a nagging hip issue. That puts the Sixers down at least three starters for the next two games and potentially four if Harris can’t suit up.

76ers star Joel Embiid has a left mid-foot sprain and will miss the upcoming back-to-back games vs. Nets and Hornets. He will be re-evaluated in the coming days. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2022

Fantasy basketball impact

Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell will be the primary big men for Philadelphia while Embiid is out. PJ Tucker might also get some minutes as a small-ball center but the Sixers will primarily roll with Reed and Harrell.

Betting impact

It’s interesting how Embiid will miss Tuesday’s game against the Nets, which happens to be Ben Simmons’ return to Philadelphia. It might be best to fade the 76ers in both of these games, especially if Harris is also sidelined.