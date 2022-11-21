DeAndre Hopkins injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the San Francisco 49ers to cap off Week 11 of the NFL season. The game is one of the NFL’s international games this year and will be played in Mexico City, Mexico. The Cardinals head into this game already at a disadvantage from their lengthy injury report. While all eyes will be on the status of quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is also questionable. He didn’t practice on Thursday and then logged a limited practice on Friday and Saturday.

Fantasy football implications

Hopkins is expected to play on Monday night which would allow fantasy managers a sigh of relief. If he were to be ruled inactive, you would have very limited options to turn to between the Cardinals and 49ers. With Hopkins anticipated to play, he should see a high target share, no matter if it is Murray or Colt McCoy under center. With McCoy last week, he caught 10 of his 14 targets for 98 yards. While he didn’t find the endzone, he led the team in targets and yards and should at least retain that workload on Monday night.