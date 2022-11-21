USMNT releases starting XI vs. Wales for World Cup opener

The USMNT has released their starting lineup for their first match of the 2022 World Cup against Wales. Here’s a look at who will start out on the pitch for Gregg Berhalter’s squad.

The big news is Weston McKennie getting the start, as the midfielder entered the tournament with fitness concerns. It’s interesting to see Tim Weah and Josh Sargent get nods over Brenden Aaronson, who has featured in Berhalter’s lineups during most of the World Cup qualifying games. Gio Reyna is another notable absence from this lineup.

The formation will also be interesting to note here, as Weah and Yunus Musah both operate as outside midfielders. With Sargent likely to take the central striker spot, Christian Pulisic might be in more of a hybrid role in the attacking third.

Tim Ream gets the start on the back line. The fourth defender spot was a big question mark for the Americans, as Walker Zimmerman, Sergino Dest and Antonee Robinson were basically locks. It looks like Ream gets the first shot at solidifying his spot in the lineup.