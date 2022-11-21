Why are Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green not playing tonight vs. the Pelicans?

The Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, as all three are resting on the second night of a back-to-back set. Thompson is not expected to play both games of back-to-back sets for the entire season, while Curry and Green are more likely to suit up for both games down the stretch.

The Warriors might also be sitting Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. Both players are currently listed as questionable for the contest. The Pelicans opened as 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and have ballooned to 10-point favorites with the recent lineup news. Zion Williamson is also returning for New Orleans tonight, so that helps the Pelicans more. The total has dropped from 233.5 to 227.5.

Curry, Thompson and Green will hope to get back on the floor Wednesday night against the Clippers. The Warriors likely view that as a more true test and will want their stars fresh for that game.