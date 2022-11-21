Report: Deion Sanders in discussions with Colorado and USF for head coaching vacancies

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has been cited as one of hottest commodities during this year’s college football head coaching cycles and a few FBS programs are reportedly giving him a serious look.

Carl Reed of 247 Sports reported on Monday that both Colorado and USF have been in contact with Sanders about him filling their head coaching vacancies. “Coach Prime” is wrapping up his third season at JSU, where he led the Tigers to a perfect 11-0 regular season record and has earned a berth in the SWAC Championship Game.

It’s fair to say Prime Time’s representatives have been active working the phones in the media community attempting to get their championship-winning coach some attention from FBS schools across America. And as two USF graduates writing this article, we can confirm there has been discussion about the North Fort Myers grad moving up I-75 as part of the rumor mill around the South Florida Bulls coaching search.

But the decision will be made only by USF athletic director Michael Kelly and his bosses, who need a win following the disastrous on-field tenure of former Clemson assistant coach Jeff Scott. Scott finished his career at USF 1-26 vs. FBS opponents in less than three seasons.

Meanwhile, Colorado is looking for direction and energy after a disastrous two-and-a-half year tenure with Karl Dorrell leading the program. Following a 4-8 mark in 2021, the Buffaloes stumbled out to an 0-5 mark and were quickly identified as potentially the worst team in the Power Five. After calls grew loud from the CU fan base, the administration was left with no choice but to part ways with the failing head coach mid-season.

Colorado is in a precarious position with the massive changes coming to the Pac-12. Hiring Sanders could possibly be the out-of-left-field pairing that elevates their profile and prevents them from sinking further into irrelevancy.