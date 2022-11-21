 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tim Weah scores opening goal for USMNT vs. Wales at 2022 World Cup

Weah was able to get a touch in to send the Americans in front.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Ben Davies of Wales battles for possession with Timothy Weah of United States during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between USA and Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

USMNT forward Tim Weah scored the first goal for the Americans in the 2022 World Cup with a brilliant touch in the 36th minute against Wales. Weah found space cutting to the middle of the field and got his right foot on the ball to slot it home past goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. On DraftKings Sportsbook, Weah was listed at +750 to score the first goal.

Gregg Berhalter’s selection of Weah has paid off, as the forward was not a lock in the starting XI on paper. With the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Gio Reyna in the side, Weah might have been the odd man out but now he will likely continue to get starts. He has had some big moments outside of his goal, with a nice cross and some strong runs on the boundary to put pressure on Wales’ back line.

USA entered this match at +140 on the moneyline. With England dominating Iran in the opener, this match might determine who advances to the knockout round between USA and Wales. Weah has helped the Americans boost their odds a bit.

