Tim Weah scores opening goal for USMNT vs. Wales at 2022 World Cup

USMNT forward Tim Weah scored the first goal for the Americans in the 2022 World Cup with a brilliant touch in the 36th minute against Wales. Weah found space cutting to the middle of the field and got his right foot on the ball to slot it home past goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. On DraftKings Sportsbook, Weah was listed at +750 to score the first goal.

THE @USMNT TAKES THE LEAD



TIM WEAH PUTS USA ON TOP pic.twitter.com/vinlFUxWGZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 21, 2022

Gregg Berhalter’s selection of Weah has paid off, as the forward was not a lock in the starting XI on paper. With the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Gio Reyna in the side, Weah might have been the odd man out but now he will likely continue to get starts. He has had some big moments outside of his goal, with a nice cross and some strong runs on the boundary to put pressure on Wales’ back line.

USA entered this match at +140 on the moneyline. With England dominating Iran in the opener, this match might determine who advances to the knockout round between USA and Wales. Weah has helped the Americans boost their odds a bit.