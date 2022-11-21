What USA-Wales draw means for 2022 World Cup title and Group B odds

The United States Men’s National Team and Wales finished Monday’s World Cup opener in a draw and the USA lost a huge opportunity late. The USMNT took a lead in the 36th minute and looked like they would hold on for a critical three points. However, a Walker Zimmerman penalty in the 80th minute resulted in a penalty kick that Gareth Bale drilled through.

Neither team could add another goal and settled for a one point apiece. The USA was a +140 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Wales was +230 and a draw was +215. It leaves them both two points back of England, who beat Iran to secure three points in their opening match.

Both teams move forward with two critical matches remaining. On Friday, the USA plays England while Wales plays Iran. Next Tuesday, the USA faces Iran and Wales plays England. Given England’s status as a favorite and Iran as a significant underdog, this will likely come down to goal differential barring a significant upset along the way.

The USA entered the tournament with +13000 odds to win the whole thing, +500 to win Group B, and -105 to advance out of the group at DraftKings Sportsbook. Wales was +100 to advance out of the group. When the USA led Wales 1-0, title odds improved to +8000. Once Wales equalized, the odds moved back to +13000. When the game wrapped, the USA dropped to +15000 to win the tournament.

The USA saw a slight improvement in odds to advance out of Group B, improve to -110. Wales sunk slightly to +125. The USMNT dropped to +800 to win the group due to the draw.