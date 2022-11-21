 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Christian Pulisic playing through injury vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup

The star American forward walked off on his own power and did return.

By Chinmay Vaidya
USA v Wales: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Christian Pulisic of United States of America and Chris Mepham of Wales during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between USA and Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

USMNT star forward Christian Pulisic suffered an injury in the team’s opening match against Wales, going down in the 71st minute after a rough challenge. He walked off on his power after being checked out by the trainers and eventually did return to the game.

Gregg Berhalter is not using any of his substitutions on Pulisic and given the importance of this match, it might be wise to let the star play on and deal with the ramifications later. Wales have been going after Pulisic for most of the match and he’s taken some hard challenges but there haven’t been any reckless plays. Wales have tried to wear him down and he might have just felt a bit too much pain as this game nears its conclusion.

Pulisic is responsible for the USA being up 1-0, as he assisted Tim Weah’s goal as the difference in this contest.

