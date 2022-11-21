 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gareth Bale sinks penalty to bring Wales level vs. USMNT

The star striker makes no mistake from the spot.

By Chinmay Vaidya
USA v Wales: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Gareth Bale of Wales battles for possession with Christian Pulisic of United States during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between USA and Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Wales star Gareth Bale made no mistake from the penalty spot, blasting his shot past USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner to level the score in the Group B match 1-1. Bale was awarded the penalty shot after a rough challenge inside the box from USA defender Walker Zimmerman. Zimmerman is considered the anchor of this American defense and it’s odd to see him make a challenge like this in a key situation.

There was no way Bales, one of the most decorated and experienced players in the world, was going to make a mistake here.

It was Bales’ 41st international goal in his 109th appearance. The goal mark is a record and Bale will set a record for appearances in the next group stage match. Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has 107 appearances behind Bale and Chris Gunter. If Wales advance out of the group stage, Hennessey will pass Gunter as well.

