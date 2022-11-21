Gareth Bale sinks penalty to bring Wales level vs. USMNT

Wales star Gareth Bale made no mistake from the penalty spot, blasting his shot past USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner to level the score in the Group B match 1-1. Bale was awarded the penalty shot after a rough challenge inside the box from USA defender Walker Zimmerman. Zimmerman is considered the anchor of this American defense and it’s odd to see him make a challenge like this in a key situation.

There was no way Bales, one of the most decorated and experienced players in the world, was going to make a mistake here.

It was Bales’ 41st international goal in his 109th appearance. The goal mark is a record and Bale will set a record for appearances in the next group stage match. Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has 107 appearances behind Bale and Chris Gunter. If Wales advance out of the group stage, Hennessey will pass Gunter as well.