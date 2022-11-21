Jets coach Robert Saleh won’t commit to Zach Wilson in Week 12 vs. Bears

The New York Jets are 6-4 and are just one game back from being tied for first place in the AFC East. The fact that they are also technically in last place isn’t all that concerning at this point, but what is concerning is the play of Zach Wilson at quarterback.

Last Week Wilson was able to lead the Jets offense to a total of two yards in the second half against the Patriots. They lost the game despite their defense playing great, as they hold the Patriots offense to just three points. Calls to bench Wilson appear to now be coming from inside the building, as head coach Robert Saleh won’t commit to starting Wilson against the Chicago Bears in week 12.

There would be two options to replace him, if he is replaced, Joe Flacco and Mike White. Flacco started the season as the starting quarterback due to a Wilson injury and put up 901 yards for 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in three games. It wasn’t great by any means, but Wilson has now thrown for 1,379 yards for 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions and has a lower completion percentage than Flacco through seven games.