Marquise Brown injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

The Arizona Cardinals face the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on Monday Night Football to close out Week 11, and they will not get back a key weapon. The team did not activate wide receiver Marquise Brown off injured reserve and he will not be available for the game.

Brown has been on IR since suffering a foot injury in Week 6. The team designated him for return last Wednesday and he got in some individual drills at practice. His status is uncertain for Week 12.

Fantasy football implications

Brown was playing great football when he got hurt, averaging 18.3 fantasy points per game. He currently ranks 26th in total points in spite of missing the past four games. Fantasy managers are eagerly awaiting his return.

Rondale Moore has been the biggest beneficiary in his absence and is averaging 12.6 points per game. The 49ers rank 15th for fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. Moore is worth a flex spot if you have him available and were hoping to get Brown back.