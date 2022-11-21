 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Lane Kiffin plans on stepping down at Ole Miss to take Auburn head coaching job

The Tigers appear to have their sights set on Kiffin.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Alabama v Ole Miss
Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi.
Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Auburn Tigers are expected to hire Lane Kiffin as their next head coach after he steps down at Ole Miss, according to WCBI’s Jon Sokoloff. Ole Miss is set to host arch rival Mississippi State on Thanksgiving night this Thursday.

The Tigers have always been in on Kiffin per 247Sports, who has rebuilt his reputation after some highly public flameouts at Tennessee, USC, and the Raiders. His stint as Alabama’s offensive coordinator led to a head coaching gig at FAU, where he racked up 26 wins in three seasons before landing the job at Ole Miss.

Kiffin has the SEC ties, track record and inside knowledge of Nick Saban’s juggernaut which makes him appealing for Auburn. The optics would certainly be weird if the timing goes down like this but Auburn is the bigger job with more resources. Ole Miss’ recent results might have changed Kiffin’s thinking on moving across state lines. We’ll find out this weekend.

