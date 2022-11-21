Report: Lane Kiffin plans on stepping down at Ole Miss to take Auburn head coaching job

The Auburn Tigers are expected to hire Lane Kiffin as their next head coach after he steps down at Ole Miss, according to WCBI’s Jon Sokoloff. Ole Miss is set to host arch rival Mississippi State on Thanksgiving night this Thursday.

Sources say the Tigers haven’t officially offered the job to anyone yet.



So Lane to Auburn is happening. Story soon. — Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) November 22, 2022

The Tigers have always been in on Kiffin per 247Sports, who has rebuilt his reputation after some highly public flameouts at Tennessee, USC, and the Raiders. His stint as Alabama’s offensive coordinator led to a head coaching gig at FAU, where he racked up 26 wins in three seasons before landing the job at Ole Miss.

Kiffin has the SEC ties, track record and inside knowledge of Nick Saban’s juggernaut which makes him appealing for Auburn. The optics would certainly be weird if the timing goes down like this but Auburn is the bigger job with more resources. Ole Miss’ recent results might have changed Kiffin’s thinking on moving across state lines. We’ll find out this weekend.