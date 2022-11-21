Virginia at Virginia Tech canceled in wake of shooting

The Virginia Cavaliers and Virginia Tech Hokies will not play their final scheduled game of the 2022 season, as the teams have agreed to cancel the game in conjunction with the ACC Conference.

ACC announces Virginia at Virginia Tech scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 22, 2022

Breaking: Saturday's Virginia @ Virginia Tech football game has been canceled pic.twitter.com/MLc8m0GSmy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 22, 2022

The services for the three murdered athletes, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were on campus in Charlottesville on Saturday, and the team felt it wasn’t the right time to go forward.

Virginia Tech is familiar with how a campus shooting can effect a university culture, having gone through one of the worst on-campus mass shootings in American history in 2007. It’s been a struggle for the Virginia players and head coach Tony Elliott, who has dealt with plenty of tragedy in his life already, and is now tasked with leading his team into the 2023 season.

Both teams will finish 1-6 in the ACC this year, with UVA having a 3-7 record and VPI at 3-8.