NFL playoff picture: What 49ers thumping of Cardinals means for NFC West standings

The San Francisco 49ers are thumping the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Week 11, leading 31-10 at the start of the fourth quarter and well on their way to reclaiming first place in the NFC West. Barring a late collapse, the 49ers will improve to 6-4 and move into a tie with the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers beat the Seahawks 27-7 at home in Week 2, which gives them the head-to-head tiebreaker.

With the win, the 49ers will swap spots with Seattle in the playoff picture. San Francisco entered Monday’s game in seventh place in the NFC while Seattle was third. With the tiebreaker advantage, San Francisco will head into Week 12 in third place in the NFC while Seattle will be in seventh. The 49ers head home for three straight home games against the Saints, Dolphins, and Bucs.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals will drop to 4-7 and find themselves 2.5 games back of the first place 49ers and wild card Seahawks. The Seahawks have already swept the season series with Arizona, which means they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Cardinals host the Chargers in Week 12 before heading into their bye.