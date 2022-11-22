Top QB pickups from the Week 12 waiver wire

Heading into Week 12, there are a ton of players on the waiver wire which could separate people in the standings. We get to see some exciting Thanksgiving matchups this week, For now, we will take a look at quarterbacks who are worth adding from the waiver wire.

Week 12 byes: None

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (44.9% ESPN)

Next up — @Ari, vs. NO, vs. Mia

Garoppolo is a decent backup quarterback on fantasy. He won't thrown the ball enough weekly to keep him as a consistent start, but he is a decent reserve. With Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk around him, Garoppolo has the pieces to score points and make plays.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (32.5% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Buf, vs. Jax, vs. Min

It was a quiet week for Goff, however he will have some opportunity to score points as the season goes on. It will be tough against Buffalo, but I expect a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This shouldn't be a permanent addition, but more of a reserve add. In regular ESPN fantasy scoring this week, he scored just 6.5 points in the Lions big win.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Commanders (23.7% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Atl, @NYG, BYE

Heinicke has had back to back slow weeks. He scored a combined 13.8 fantasy points over that time span. He is due for a big week over the Atlanta Falcons defense who has had struggles defensively all season. I would expect Terry McLaurin to have a big week and find himself in the end zone which would give Heinicke a decent week. If Heinicke could make some plays with his legs, he would be one of the better fantasy quarterbacks that week in fantasy.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (8% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Cin, @Phi, vs. Jax

Since returning from the injury, Tannehill has been one of the better quarterbacks fantasy-wise. He’s scored 19+ in back to back weeks on ESPN regular fantasy scoring. It’s almost like Malik Willis playing forced Tannehill to play with some more fire than usual. If Tannehill can continue this success, the Titans have a shot to make a run in the playoffs. If you need a good backup quarterback on fantasy, Tannehill is a good addition.