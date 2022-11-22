Top-5 Week 12 waiver wire adds, pickups for fantasy football

Heading into Week 12, teams are separating themselves from the playoff picture. We have no teams on bye week for Week 12, so we will get to see a full slate. We get to see the exciting Thanksgiving matchups between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, and New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings.

Here’s a look at our top-five adds to consider as you place your Week X waiver wire claims.

Tyler Allgeier: RB, Atlanta Falcons (47.4% ESPN)

Next up — @Wsh, vs. Pit, BYE

Allgeier is a tough move because of Cordarrelle Patterson. However, the Falcons like getting Allgeier the ball and he runs tough. He splits carries with Patterson and actually led the team in rushing yards this past week. He’s worth picking up as a reserve as he also has a bye week which sucks as he would be a good replacement for most guys om your team.

Brandon McManus: K, Denver Broncos (46.2% ESPN)

Next up — @Car, @Bal, vs. KC

Picking up a kicker is always tough. However, McManus has put up double-digit points in five of 10 weeks and that’s with as bad as the Broncos offense has played this season. I expect the offense to slowly improve for the rest of the season which gives him more opportunity.

Isiah Pacheco: RB, Kansas City Chiefs (43.7% ESPN)

Next up — vs. LAR, @Cin, @Den

There was tons of hype around Pacheco during training camp and it seemed to be wrong, however he is now the RB1 in Kansas City. He’s extremely fast and he looks great. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the backup now. If Pacheco is available in your league, pick him up ASAP. He won’t be for long.

Gus Edwards: RB, Baltimore Ravens (43.5% ESPN)

Next up — @Jax, vs. DEN, @Pit

Edwards being available in more than half of ESPN leagues is shocking. Yes, he has dealt with some injuries, but he will be great down the stretch. He’s dealing with a minor hamstring injury and the Ravens are just been cautious with him. He will certainly play this week especially with the weather. I expect a big game from him.

Juwan Johnson: TE, New Orleans Saints (19.2% ESPN)

Next up — @SF, @TB, BYE

Johnson has been on the waiver wire for a good portion of the season. He’s score touchdowns in three straight weeks and Andy Dalton loves throwing him the ball. I would expect it to continue as long as Dalton is the starting quarterback. Johnson is a reliable redzone threat and makes plays. I would add Johnson if I needed a tight end.