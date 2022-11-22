Top RB pickups from the Week 12 waiver wire

Heading into Week 12, we have some exciting matchups upcoming. On Thanksgiving, we get to see the Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, and New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings. There are some good options to add at the running back position for fantasy.

Week 12 byes: None

Tyler Allgeier: Atlanta Falcons (47.4% ESPN)

Next up — @Wsh, vs. Pit, BYE

With Cordarrelle Patterson, starting Allgeier is tough. However, the Falcons like Allgeier and view him as their future running back. He is splitting carries withPatterson and he’s making plays when he gets the ball. I would expect him to continue splitting carries with Patterson. He has the ability to put up 10+ points per game as the season goes on and being a RB2/flex option on fantasy.

Isiah Pacheco: RB, Kansas City Chiefs (43.7% ESPN)

Next up — vs. LAR, @Cin, @Den

Pacheco is finally living up to his early hype. After the first few weeks of the season, many thought that it was just hype and Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the RB1 in Kansas City. Now, it seems that Pacheco is the clear RB1 for the Chiefs. Edwards-Helaire looks like the backup now. If Pacheco is available in your league, pick him up ASAP. He won’t be for long. The Chiefs obviously don’t want Edwards-Helaire to be a bust, which he seems to be. Pick up Pacheco as soon as you can.

Gus Edwards: Baltimore Ravens (43.5% ESPN)

Next up — @Jax, vs. DEN, @Pit

Edwards will be the RB1 for the Ravens once he returns from injury which will likely be next week. The Ravens ground game is one of the best in the NFL and when Edwards is healthy, he is a big reason for that. In his one full game he played this season, he scored 18.6 fantasy points and scored two touchdowns agains the Cleveland Browns.

Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (34.3% ESPN)

Next up — @Cle, vs. NO, @SF

White seems to be in a similar situation to Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He is the more fresh running back than Leonard Fournette. Although Fournette has been frustrated, White will get an increased number of touches moving forward. Fournette is also banged up, so as the season goes on, I would expect White to get an increased amount of touches as the season goes on.