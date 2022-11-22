Top WR pickups from the Week 12 waiver wire

The season is cruising along as we are already to Week 12. With Thanksgiving games this week, many teams are approaching must-win weeks in fantasy football. Below we take a look at a few wide receivers available on the waiver wire that are good additions ahead of Week 12.

Week 12 byes: None

Jarvis Landry, New Orleans Saints (30.6% ESPN)

Next up — @SF, @TB, BYE

When they signed Landry in the offseason, many thought he would have a major role in this offense. That hadn't been the case through the beginning of the season as Landry battled injury. In Week 11, he had just three catches, but one was a touchdown. I expect him to have an increased amount of targets as the season goes on.

Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans (22.7% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Cin, @Phi, vs. Jax

Bruks is coming off his first 100+ yard receiving game of his career. When the Titans drafted him, they thought he would be able to fill their WR1 role. It was a bumpy start to the season, but he now seems ready to take on that role. I would expect Burks to do well throughout the rest of the season.

Julio Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (22.4% ESPN)

Next up — @Cle, vs. NO, @SF

When Jones is healthy, we know how big of a threat he is. For the first time this season, Jones looked like his old self in their matchup with the Seahawks in Germany. He scored 14.3 points and scored his second touchdown of the season. Jones is worth a spot on your bench as we know what he can do if healthy.

Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs (16.3% ESPN)

Next up — vs. LAR, @Cin, @Den

Reporters from Chiefs training camp raved about Moore throughout training camp and figured he could be one of the Chiefs next star receivers. He had his biggest week of the season in Week 11 as he had five receptions for 63 yards. With Kadarius Toney dealing with a hamstring injury and JuJu Smith-Schuster recovering from a concussion, Moore’s numbers could continue to increase.