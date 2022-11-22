Top TE pickups from the Week 12 waiver wire

Playoff races in fantasy leagues are starting to become tight as Week 12 approaches up this week. This is always an exciting week as we get Thanksgiving football. These next few weeks are important for fantasy with teams on bye week. Below we take a look at the top tight ends available on the waiver wire.

Week 12 byes: None

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (37.7% ESPN)

Next up — @SF, @TB, BYE

Hill is the boom or bust tight end. He has weeks where he can carry your team to victory and he’s also had weeks where he scores 0.1 points. It was interesting how much he lined up at quarterback this past week and I think we could see more of that over the next few weeks.

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints (19.2% ESPN)

Next up — @SF, @TB, BYE

In three straight games, Johnson has caught a touchdown pass. He’s been a reliable option and Andy Dalton has liked getting him the ball. The only problem is whether Dalton will get benched or not. It would be interesting to see how much Jameis Winston would target Johnson if he took over at quarterback.

Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens (17.2% ESPN)

Next up — @Jax, vs. Den, @Pit

Likely was one of the big players that reporters raved about throughout training camp. During the preseason, Likely had tons of success and it was expected he would have a big role in the Ravens offense. His numbers have been up and down, but Lamar Jackson likes targeting him in the red zone.

Austin Hooper, Tennessee Titans (6.1% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Cin, @Phi, vs. Jax

Hooper has had a quiet season. However, he is coming off his best performance of the year against Green Bay where he caught his first two touchdown passes of the year. With Ryan Tannehill healthy, I would expect Hooper to get a good amount of targets moving forward.