Top defenses to pick up from the Week 12 waiver wire

With Week 12 coming up, fantasy football league standings are starting to get tight. With teams on bye over the next few weeks, finding the right players/teams on the waiver wire is important. Below we take a look at the top defenses available on the waiver wire.

Week 12 byes: None

Next up — @Car, @Bal, vs. KC

The Broncos defense is much better than they have shown this season. Unfairly for them, the offense has been so bad and it’s had a bad impact on the whole team. For Week 12, they are a great option as they are facing a struggling Carolina Panthers offense.

Next up — vs. Cin, @Phi, vs. Jax

Under Mike Vrabel, the Titans defense will always be tough. They have been one of the more underrated fantasy defenses this season. Since Week 4, they haven’t allowed more than 20 points. In the past five games, they have 17 sacks. They have also dealt with some injuries on the defensive line.

Next up — vs. LAR, @Cin, @Den

The Chiefs defense has surprised some people with their success this season. Many expected them to have struggles, but they have played well against good offenses. They play some struggling offenses over the next few weeks aside from the Bengals. The Chiefs are a good backup defense and should be added ASAP.