Best quarterback streamers for Week 12 fantasy football

We have made it through 11 weeks of the NFL season and now turn our attention to Week 12. In a rare instance, there are no teams on bye in Week 12, so you only have to worry about injuries for whether or not you will have a player available. With every team in action, you can really look at matchups and see where there could be some value.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 12 lineups.

Stafford could be held out with a concussion and, if so, switch in Marcus Mariota against the Commanders due to his rushing ability. Before Stafford got hurt last week, we saw him take a step forward and have a bounce-back performance even without star wideout Cooper Kupp. He finished 11 for 18 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs give up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons

So it looks like Heinicke was the answer all along for Washington. The Commanders have said that it is his job to lose, so he will get the starting nod against a Falcons defense, allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Heinicke finished with 191 passing yards on 15 of 27 passing. While it wasn’t the best outing for him, he helped to open up the offense and has a better matchup this week.

Lawrence and the Jags are coming out of their bye week and should be fully rested for this game. While the team has a tough match on paper, the Baltimore defense is actually allowing the 11th most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. In his last game before the bye, Lawrence threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns while rushing four times for 26 additional yards.