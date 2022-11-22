Top kicker pickups from the Week 12 waiver wire

As we enter Week 12, fantasy football playoff races are getting tight. The waiver wire will be crucial for teams as players go on bye over the next few weeks. While many people don't think it matters as much, having a high scoring kicker can win you fantasy games. Below we take a look at the best kickers to pick up from the waiver wire.

Week 12 byes: None

Brandon McManus: Denver Broncos (46.2% ESPN)

Next up — @Car, @Bal, vs. KC

McManus has put up double-digit points in five of 10 weeks and that’s with as bad as the Broncos offense has played this season. The team can get into field goal range, but can't score touchdowns. I expect the offense to slowly improve for the rest of the season which gives him more opportunity to be on the field.

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (42.9%)

Next up — @Cle, vs. NO, @SF

Over the past few weeks, it’s seemed the Buccaneers offense is starting to get rolling. Succop should have more and more opportunities for kick, if the Bucs can get into opponents territory more. I would expect Succop to be one of the highest scoring kickers in football through the remainder of the season.

Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks (39.9% ESPN)

Next up — vs. LV, @LAR, vs. Car

The Seahawks offense has died down a bit since their red hot start to the season. Even with their cooled down play lately, Myers has been consistent. He’s not a kicker you have to worry about missing as he’s been one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL this season. It will all depend on whether or not the Seahawks offense can continue to produce.