Group C standings, schedule for 2022 World Cup

Group C begins play Tuesday with Argentina-Saudi Arabia kicking things off early and Mexico-Poland getting going in the early afternoon window. This will be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup in his illustrious career and many are hoping the star can capture the one title which has eluded him thus far. Mexico and Poland are expected to be in a tough fight for second place in this group.

Argentina are listed at -250 to win Group C on DraftKings Sportsbook, with Poland checking in at +400 and Mexico coming in at +450. However, it is Mexico who are slightly favored to advance out of the group over Poland. El Tri are -120 to get to the knockout round while Poland are -110.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group C at the 2022 World Cup.

Group C standings

Saudi Arabia, 1-0-0, GF, 1 GA, +1 GD, 3 points Mexico, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 0 points Poland, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 0 points Argentina, 0-0-1, 1 GF, 2 GA, -1 GD, 0 points

Group C schedule

Tuesday, November 22

Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1

Mexico vs. Poland, 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 26

Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. ET

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m. ET

Wednesday, November 30

Argentina vs. Poland, 2 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia, 2 p.m. ET