 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Group C standings, schedule for 2022 World Cup

The World Cup got underway November 20. We break down the results and standings for Group C.

By DKNation Staff
Argentina Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
 Lautaro Martinez of Argentina attends a training session at Qatar University ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on November 19, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Liu Lu/VCG via Getty Images

Group C begins play Tuesday with Argentina-Saudi Arabia kicking things off early and Mexico-Poland getting going in the early afternoon window. This will be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup in his illustrious career and many are hoping the star can capture the one title which has eluded him thus far. Mexico and Poland are expected to be in a tough fight for second place in this group.

Argentina are listed at -250 to win Group C on DraftKings Sportsbook, with Poland checking in at +400 and Mexico coming in at +450. However, it is Mexico who are slightly favored to advance out of the group over Poland. El Tri are -120 to get to the knockout round while Poland are -110.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group C at the 2022 World Cup.

Group C standings

  1. Saudi Arabia, 1-0-0, GF, 1 GA, +1 GD, 3 points
  2. Mexico, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 0 points
  3. Poland, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 0 points
  4. Argentina, 0-0-1, 1 GF, 2 GA, -1 GD, 0 points

Group C schedule

Tuesday, November 22
Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1
Mexico vs. Poland, 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 26
Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. ET
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m. ET

Wednesday, November 30
Argentina vs. Poland, 2 p.m. ET
Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia, 2 p.m. ET

More From DraftKings Nation