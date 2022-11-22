Group D standings, schedule for 2022 World Cup

Group D play began Tuesday with Denmark and Tunisia playing to a 0-0 draw. Defending World Cup champions France will be in action later in the day against Australia.
France are the heavy favorites to win this group at DraftKings Sportsbook, entering the tournament at -225 in that category. France are -1400 to qualify for the knockout stage, while Denmark are expected to join them. The Danes are -280 to make the knockout round.
Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group D at the 2022 World Cup.
Group D standings
- Denmark, 0-1-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 1 point
- Tunisia, 0-1-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 1 point
- France, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 0 points
- Australia, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 0 points
Group D schedule
Tuesday, November 22
Denmark 0, Tunisia 0
France vs. Australia, 2 p.m. ET
Saturday, November 26
France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m. ET
Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m. ET
Wednesday, November 30
France vs. Tunisia, 10 a.m. ET
Denmark vs. Australia, 10 a.m. ET