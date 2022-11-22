 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Group D standings, schedule for 2022 World Cup

The World Cup got underway November 20. We break down the results and standings for Group D.

DKNation Staff
Denmark v Tunisia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Joakim Maehle of Denmark battles for possession with Hannibal Mejbri of Tunisia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Denmark and Tunisia at Education City Stadium on November 22, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

Group D play began Tuesday with Denmark and Tunisia playing to a 0-0 draw. Defending World Cup champions France will be in action later in the day against Australia.

France are the heavy favorites to win this group at DraftKings Sportsbook, entering the tournament at -225 in that category. France are -1400 to qualify for the knockout stage, while Denmark are expected to join them. The Danes are -280 to make the knockout round.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group D at the 2022 World Cup.

Group D standings

  1. Denmark, 0-1-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 1 point
  2. Tunisia, 0-1-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 1 point
  3. France, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 0 points
  4. Australia, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 0 points

Group D schedule

Tuesday, November 22
Denmark 0, Tunisia 0
France vs. Australia, 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 26
France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m. ET
Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m. ET

Wednesday, November 30
France vs. Tunisia, 10 a.m. ET
Denmark vs. Australia, 10 a.m. ET

