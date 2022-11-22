Group D standings, schedule for 2022 World Cup

Group D play began Tuesday with Denmark and Tunisia playing to a 0-0 draw. Defending World Cup champions France will be in action later in the day against Australia.

France are the heavy favorites to win this group at DraftKings Sportsbook, entering the tournament at -225 in that category. France are -1400 to qualify for the knockout stage, while Denmark are expected to join them. The Danes are -280 to make the knockout round.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group D at the 2022 World Cup.

Group D standings

Denmark, 0-1-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 1 point Tunisia, 0-1-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 1 point France, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 0 points Australia, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD, 0 points

Group D schedule

Tuesday, November 22

Denmark 0, Tunisia 0

France vs. Australia, 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 26

France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m. ET

Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m. ET

Wednesday, November 30

France vs. Tunisia, 10 a.m. ET

Denmark vs. Australia, 10 a.m. ET