How did Mexico do at the last World Cup?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup got underway on November 20 in Qatar. Mexico is making their eighth consecutive appearance in the tournament as they look to make a deeper run, having exited in the Round of 16 in each of the last seven tournaments. Let’s take a look back at how El Tri fared in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Just like the six previous tournaments, Mexico was sent home in the Round of 16 after escaping the group stage. They were drawn into a tough Group F along with reigning champions Germany, South Korea, and Sweden where they finished in second place. They got off to a huge start with a 1-0 win over Germany, followed by a 2-1 win over South Korea and a 3-0 loss to Sweden. The German side finished in last place, making an extremely early exit as both Sweden and Mexico advanced to the knockouts.

Unfortunately for El Tri, they met up with Brazil, who has consistently been one of the best teams in the world for decades. Neymar and Roberto Firmino both found goals in the second half to lift the Brazilians to a 2-0 win as Mexico packed their bags and went home after the Round of 16 for the seventh straight time.

El Tri’s head coach Juan Carlos Osorio stepped down from his post after the tournament came to an end, accepting an offer to take the reins for the Paraguay national team. 2018 is the last time we saw both Chicharito and Carlos Vela on the Mexican squad, as neither player ended up on Tata Martino’s 2022 squad.

Mexico was drawn into Group C for 2022 along with Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and Poland as they’ll look to make it back to the knockouts and past the Round of 16 this time around. They’ll open their campaign against Poland on November 22 at 11 a.m. ET.