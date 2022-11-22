Best running back streamers for Week 12 fantasy football

We have made it through 11 weeks of the NFL season and now head to Week 12. In a rare instance, there are no teams on bye in Week 12, so you only have to worry about injuries for whether or not you will have a player available. With every team in action, you can really look at matchups and see where there could be some value. The fantasy football playoffs are nearing closer, so it is important to maximize the potential of your lineup.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best running back streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 12 lineups.

When Wilson Jr. was traded to the Dolphins, it appeared like the backfield was going to be crowded, and he would head back to fantasy irrelevance. So far with the team, he has surpassed Raheem Mostert as the running back to start and has had some really solid performances already. He comes off a bye with the team and faces a Texans defense giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

The Jets' offense couldn’t do anything against the New England Patriots last week. Carter finished with eight carries for only 19 yards. He draws a much better matchup in Week 12. The Bears are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. They gave up 149 rushing yards to the Atlanta Falcons last week so look for Carter to bounce back.

In another crowded backfield, Murray rose to the top in Week 11. He finished with 17 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown and added four receptions for 23 more yards. Murray had nine more carries than Melvin Gordon and only one less target in the offense. The Panthers' defense is typically stout, but they are surrendering the fifth most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.