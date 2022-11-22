Best wide receiver streamers for Week 12 fantasy football

We have made it through 11 weeks of the NFL season and now turn our attention to Week 12. In a rare instance, there are no teams on bye in Week 12, so you only have to worry about injuries for whether or not you will have a player available. With every team in action, you can really look at matchups and see where there could be some value.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best wide receiver streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 12 lineups.

Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons

Samuel hasn’t had consistent outings with Heinicke under center, but he also has had tough matchups. He should be able to get back to his usual PPR-dominant self against the Falcons, who give up the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Samuel hasn’t racked up a ton of yards, but he is pretty good at finding the endzone when put in favorable situations. He should be a worthy stream this week.

When Matt Ryan was the starting quarterback for the Colts the first time this season, he leaned heavily on Alec Pierce and Campbell was not used in the offense. Since his return under center, he has targeted Campbell, who is coming off a game where he caught five of his six targets for 67 yards. The Colts will take on the Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 12, with Campell facing a defense allowing the second most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Even if Ja’Marr Chase is back for this game, Boyd still has upside. The Titans' defense is giving up the third most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Boyd’s last stat line may not inspire confidence because he only had two receptions for 42 yards. The reason that I don’t think you should worry about that is that he had seven targets. Even if Chase returns, Boyd should retain flex appeal in Week 12.