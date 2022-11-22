Best tight end streamers for Week 12 fantasy football

Week 12 of the NFL season is upon us, which means your fantasy league season playoffs are approaching as well. There is a full slate of games this week with no teams on the bye. However, you may need a streamer because of injury or underperformance from your draft picks or earlier waiver wire selections. Either way there are some solid options to choose from.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 12 lineups.

Week 12 byes: No teams on BYE

Jonnu Smith, Patriots vs. Vikings

Smith is coming off a solid performance in Week 11, scoring about eight points, depending on the league. While his numbers haven’t been pretty this year, he has a pretty favorable matchup against a Minnesota Vikings team that has been torched over the past few weeks. He doesn’t receive a lot of targets, but he generally catches what quarterback Mac Jones throws his way.

Taysom Hill, Saints vs. 49ers

The tight end/quarterback picked up his production in Week 11 with 74 total yards. He completed one of his three pass attempts and caught a pass as well. He hasn’t scored a touchdown in a few weeks, so he could be due for one soon. He has a tough matchup this week against the 49ers, but the Saints will need him to be effective if they want to have a chance at winning.

Greg Dulcich, Broncos vs. Panthers

There is still time to buy in on Dulcich, but more people are starting to notice his production. His numbers are eye-popping by any means, but Wilson is targeting him about four or five times per game here. He only has one touchdown on the year, but if he can get you four or five catches per game in a PPR he has some value, especially if in a PPR. The Broncos’ offense has struggled this season, but if you’re streaming at this point, the options aren’t the greatest, so take the best of the bunch.