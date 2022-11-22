Best D/ST streamers for Week 12 fantasy football

Week 12 of the NFL season is already upon us as the season continues too roll on. Thanksgiving is this week, which means there are three games on Thursday this week. Defense and special teams are always a crap shoot from week to week, but let’s take a took at some of the best available options.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 12 lineups.

Chiefs D/ST vs. Rams

The Chiefs are coming off a thrilling win against the Los Angeles Chargers and get the pleasure of hosting the other LA team this week. All signs point toward the Chiefs’ defense having a pretty good week. The Rams are reeling right now having lost five of their last six games. Cooper Kupp is likely out for the rest of the season, and quarterback Matthew Stafford is being evaluated for a concussion again after clearing the concussion protocol last week. The Chiefs’ defense gave up 27 points to the chargers but got five sacks and an interception.

Bears D/ST vs. Jets

The Jets’ offense is coming off its worst performance of the year against the Patriots, where they only mustered up three points and 103 yards of total offense. There hasn’t been much to smile about for the Jets’ offense, it’s been a struggle for them as they ranked towards the bottom of the league in points, passing yards, and rushing yards. They allow about 2.5 sacks per game on the year and average about one turnover per game.

The Dolphins are well rested, coming off a bye week, and are licking their chops to get after a terrible Texans offense. The Texans are averaging 15.9 points per game, which ranks 30th in the league. They also rank dead last in total yards with 2,859 on the year. They’ve lost five straight and came off of 10 point performance against the Commanders last week.