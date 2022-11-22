Best kicker streamers for Week 12 fantasy football

When it comes to kickers they are all interchangeable unless you have Justin Tucker, and there is only one of him. Most people take the streaming approach when it comes to kickers because of bye weeks, injuries, and even guys getting released for bad performances. There are no teams on the bye, most players should be available this week.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best kicker options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 12 lineups.

Cameron Dicker, Chargers vs. Cardinals

Dicker is filling in for Dustin Hopkins, who is out with an in jury right now. He is a perfect 9-9 so far in three games, but he has yet to attempt one over 50 yards. He is averaging about nine points per game this season. He has been a reliable option, and probably the hottest option available right now.

Will Lutz, Saints vs. 49ers

Lutz has been one of the more reliable kickers in the league over the past few years and has been solid this year as well. He is 17-22 on the year and a perfect 24-24 on extra points. His longest kick of the year has been 60 yards, and has missed twice this season from 50+. The Saints’ offense faces a tall task against the 49ers this week, so this could be a good opportunity for Lutz to have a solid game.

Brandon McManus, Broncos vs. Panthers

McManus is 19-24 on the year on field goals and 10-12 on extra points. His longest make on the year is 55, and 4-7 from 50+. The Broncos are offensively challenged and turn to McManus more often than they’ d probably like during games. He averages about seven points per game. A decent option for anyone looking for a streamer.