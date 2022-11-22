Week 12 quarterback rankings

The NFL season is about to wrap up the first three quarters of the season this week and quarterback play remains the key to success. And the same can probably be said for fantasy football as well, as numbers are low across the board this year, but if you have a top three quarterback, you are probably doing well.

Injury news to monitor

Kyler Murray missed his second game in a row due to his hamstring injury. He should have a decent chance of returning this week against the Chargers.

Justin Fields suffered a dislocated left shoulder, but played through the pain. He could be held out against the Jets, but we’ll need to wait to see. Trevor Siemien is his backup.

Matthew Stafford left the Rams Week 11 game due to a head injury. He suffered a concussion in Week 10, but was cleared for Week 11. If he sustained a concussion, he will again be in concussion protocol this week. And with back-to-back concussions we can’t expect he will play against the Chiefs this week.

Bye weeks

None

Week 12 fantasy football QB rankings