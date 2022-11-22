Running back standard rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

Week 12 of the NFL season will get started on Thursday, November 24. You have to pay special attention to your lineups this week because while there are no teams on bye, there are six teams that will play on Thursday. If you aren’t careful, you could make the mistake of looking at your lineup too late and missing a better matchup. With that in mind, here is how are approaching the running back position for Week 12 standard fantasy football lineups.

Injury news to monitor

Joe Mixon was ruled out with a concussion in Week 11, so it will be important to track his progress if he is in the concussion protocols. Backup running back Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns in Week 11, so could see an uptick in workload if Mixon is ruled inactive.

Chase Edmonds has a high ankle sprain and will miss some time for the Denver Broncos. They also waived Melvin Gordon this week, leaving Latavius Murray as the lead back. If Edmonds is indeed sidelined, we could see Murray have a huge workload, but may also see the re-emergence of Marlon Mack.

Clyde-Edwards Helaire and Jaylen Warren also suffered injuries and were unable to return to their respective games.

Teams on bye

Nobody! Every team will be in action for Week 12.

Streaming options for Week 12

Jeff Wilson Jr. will likely be the top streaming option for running backs in fantasy football. When he was traded to the Miami Dolphins, it seemed like he would go from one messy backfield to another, but he has found his footing so far in Miami. He and the Dolphins are coming off their bye week, but in their most recent game, Wilson had 17 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown and caught two of his five targets for 24 additional yards. He faces a Houston Texans defense giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Murray is going to be a popular streaming option this week from the sheer expected workload. Unless the Broncos elevate another running back, it would be Murray and Mack leading the backfield against the Carolina Panthers. Despite the Panthers' defense being a torment for opposing quarterbacks and wide receivers, they are actually giving up the fifth most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Fire up Murray this week and see if you can get a gauge on how he fares the rest of the season in the offense.

Week 12 fantasy football standard RB rankings