Running back PPR rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season. I told you it was going to go too fast! Today we’ll rank the running backs in PPR leagues. We’ve got a ton of football with the three Thanksgiving games and no teams on bye, so there should be plenty of players available to make your lineups.

Injury news

Joe Mixon suffered a concussion early on in Week 11 and will be in concussion protocol this week. If he can’t go, Samaje Perine, who scored three touchdowns against the Steelers last week, would be a worthwhile fantasy play, even against a good Titans defense.

Gus Edwards appeared close to returning this week from his knee injury, but ultimately didn’t. He should have a better shot this week against the Jaguars.

Jaylen Warren, the Steelers backup running back, suffered a hamstring injury and was ruled out in Week 11. A hamstring injury that rules a player out like that might keep him out this week as well, but we’ll have to see.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has a high-ankle sprain and will be out around a month. That cements Isiah Pacheco as the early-down back and Jerrick McKinnon as the hurry-up/passing down back.

Chase Edmonds will be out a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain and the Broncos also cut starter Melvin Gordon for fumbling. That leaves Latavius Murray as the starter and Marlon Mack as his backup this week.

Leonard Fournette suffered a hip injury before the bye, but initial reports said he should return this week. We’ll see if those reports prove true.

Bye weeks

None

Week 12 fantasy football PPR RB rankings