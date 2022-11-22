Wide receiver standing rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

Week 12 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, November 24. For the first time since Week 5, there are no teams on bye, giving you ample selection of players that are healthy for your fantasy football lineups. This is still a wonky week with three Thursday games, so make sure you know when your players are going to be playing! With that in mind, here is how we are handling wide receivers in Week 12 standard fantasy football leagues.

Injury news to monitor

Kadarius Toney and Mike Williams each suffered an injury that saw them miss the end of their respective games in Week 11. Their practice status is certainly something to monitor with their injury history.

Wan’Dale Robinson was having the best outing of his rookie year before suffering a torn ACL last weekend, which will force the New York Giants to try and find a new receiver to rely on.

Jameson Williams for the Detroit Lions and Ja’Marr Chase for the Cincinnati Bengals are both expected to practice this week, so keep an eye on their status and if they can take the field for their games.

Teams on bye

Nobody! Every team will be in action for Week 12.

Streaming options for Week 12

Curtis Samuel has had a rollercoaster of a season with the Washington Commanders. He got off to a surprising start but then cooled off just as quickly as he heated up. The team has named Taylor Heinicke their starter for this week, and he will hopefully look Samuel’s way more often than he has. Samuel and the Commanders face an Atlanta Falcons defense giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Parris Campbell should be streamed this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. These teams don’t play until Monday night, but Campbell has a great matchup. The Steelers allow the second most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. Campbell is also coming off a game where he saw six targets which is promising. He brought in five of them for 67 yards and should improve on those marks against Pittsburgh.

Week 12 fantasy football standard WR rankings